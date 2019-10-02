

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) has acquired a 49% stake in Ewally, a Brazilian startup specializing in digital financial services. Under the agreement, Carrefour has the option to acquire a controlling stake after three years.



Carrefour expects the strategic partnership with Ewally will allow to expand its payment and digital product and service distribution ecosystem in Brazil, in line with its digital transformation strategy.



Paula Cardoso, CEO of Carrefour e-Business Brazil, said: 'With the startup's development of cutting-edge technology, we will democratize access to financial services for current and new customers, and introduce innovations in payment methods to our different formats.'



