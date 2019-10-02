

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Amid the ongoing troubles with its 737 MAX commercial planes, Boeing (BA) received a $2.6 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force to build 15 KC-46 tanker aircraft, adding to the Air Force's earlier request for 179 KC-46 aircraft.



Boeing plans to build 179 of the 767-based refueling aircraft for the Air Force to replace its legacy tanker fleet.



It was in 2011 that the company received its initial contract to design and develop the Air Force's newest tanker aircraft.



The KC-46A is a multirole tanker that can refuel allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures and can carry passengers, cargo and patients.



