Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGG8 ISIN: US8926721064 Ticker-Symbol: 4T0 
Tradegate
27.09.19
21:37 Uhr
33,255 Euro
-1,005
-2,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,350
34,750
11:27
34,200
34,600
11:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRADEWEB MARKETS
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC33,255-2,93 %