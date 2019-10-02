Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019

02.10.2019 | 10:19
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 2

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 1 October 2019 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =84.66p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 86.16p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 107.60p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 108.06p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 October 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire