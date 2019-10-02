SEAT: 5 Questions and Answers About Electric Cars

- By 2030, sales of zero or low emission cars must amount to 40% of the total, according to the European Commission

- Range and battery recharging raise the most questions

- SEAT is going to launch 6 new electric and plug-in hybrid models by early 2021

MARTORELL, Spain, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric car is the future star of the automotive sector according to SEAT. Their new mobility system raises questions among future users which SEAT answers below.

1. What kinds of electric car are there?

There are 3 kinds. Firstly, the dual engine hybrid, with a primary combustion engine and an electric motor, where the battery recharges when the vehicle reduces speed. Secondly, the plug-in hybrid, where the battery can also be recharged directly by plugging it in. Finally, the 100% electric car, with an exclusively electric engine and plug-in rechargeable battery.

2. Where can you recharge them?

Recharging points are either public or private. Any user can have a charging station installed in their personal or communal parking garage. There are now about 100,000 charging stations in the EU and by 2025 the European Commission expects this figure to increase 20 times.

3. How long is its average range?

The batteries provide a range of between 200 to more than 400 kilometres. With the SEAT el-Born, the range will be up to 420 kilometres without recharging. "We are currently preparing a product portfolio that will enable choosing the range according to the expected use of the vehicle", says Josep Bons, the head of electric and electronic development at SEAT.

4. Does an electric car achieve zero emissions?

They are considered zero local emissions vehicles by the very definition of an electric car. In addition, they are also more sustainable from the standpoint of the vehicle's global life cycle, producing from 17% to 30% fewer emissions when compared with a diesel or petrol vehicle.

5. Is it more expensive than a conventional car?

Electric vehicles are getting increasingly affordable. In fact, SEAT and the Volkswagen Group are committed to making electric cars "for millions of people rather than for millionaires". Technological improvements help lower the price on electric models. For example, the cost of the batteries has gone down by 80% in the past decade.

