Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JQKP ISIN: KYG211461085 Ticker-Symbol: 1CT 
Frankfurt
30.09.19
08:06 Uhr
0,735 Euro
+0,002
+0,22 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,730
0,765
11:14
0,735
0,760
11:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD0,735+0,22 %