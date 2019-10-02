Chow Tai Fook (SEHK: 1929), a leading jewelry retailer based in Hong Kong, held a launching conference for its latest "The Angel of Peace" platinum series on October 1st, 2019 at LES SALONS-HOCHE during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020.

The launching conference gathered various media outlets, celebrities and fashion influencers, as well as Chinese actresses Lian Lian and Jia Qing, actor Sun Bohao, and singer Lu Siheng.

Chow Tai Fook also teamed up with LYSANDRE G.L, a Paris women's wear brand, to showcase its brand-new platinum "The Angel of Peace" series.

The stunning beauty of "The Angel of Peace" series derives from the perfect combination of platinum and enamel. Shaped as a white dove, "The Angel of Peace" shows the vitality and conveys friendship and peace; the angel feather, symbolizing flexibility and perseverance, adds to the grace of the wearer.

The angel from the West and the white dove from the East both symbolize beauty and peace. The "The Angel of Peace" series not only represents romance, but also reflects the perfect cultural integration between China and the West.

Platinum, as a precious natural white metal, stands for purity and dignity. Chow Tai Fook conveys elegance with pure natural platinum and enthusiasm with a bright red enamel. Beneath the pure and beautiful appearance, it is a strong, passionate heart.

With platinum and enamel, Chow Tai Fook's "The Angel of Peace" series shows all exquisiteness in its details, making the wearer always stand out of others. On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of Chow Tai Fook, "The Angel of Peace" series is the ideal jewelry for you to witness your inner and outer beauty.

About Chow Tai Fook

Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Ltd. was founded in 1929. The Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognized for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, and our long-held core values of "Sincerity Eternity" are part of our 90-year heritage and have contributed to the Group's success.

