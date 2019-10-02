Natuzzi announces that Jason W Camp has been appointed as President of Natuzzi Americas.

Jason W Camp will lead the execution of the growth strategy and the P&L in North Central America, pursuing the direct-to-consumer route-to-market of our brand portfolio, Natuzzi Italia and Natuzzi Editions. Camp brings more than 20 years of industry experience and delivered strong results during his time on the leadership team at both Restoration Hardware and Bassett Furniture.

Jason W Camp said: "I am thrilled to join forces with the passionate and talented team at Natuzzi. I look forward to building a sizable and profitable business in the years ahead.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy's largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

