Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855681 ISIN: US4581401001 Ticker-Symbol: INL 
Tradegate
02.10.19
11:14 Uhr
46,225 Euro
-0,175
-0,38 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,230
46,310
11:14
46,225
46,305
11:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTEL
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTEL CORPORATION46,225-0,38 %