IKOULA one of the leaders for dedicated servers and Cloud Computing brings back the Back To Work season with New Arrivals, by launching a new version of its bestseller AGILE range.

Featuring the latest 9th generation of Intel Core Coffee Lake i5, i7 and i9 processors, these new AGILE V2 dedicated servers with dual-drive combine performance and versatility, with IKOULA's expertise

A high-performance range

Designed for businesses, but also for people who are looking for efficient dedicated servers, the AGILE V2 can be used for the majority of uses, but achieved their high potential when they're used for virtualization, computing or services multiplication. They match perfectly with web agencies or communities activities (gamers or developers).

Featuring 6 to 8 Core processors, and proposing 64 GB for RAM, these new generation servers have the advantage of including an Intel Graphics UHD 630, and are also delivered with two hard drives. Ideal to guard against any risk on one of the disks, and to separate its applications from other data.

Combining high performance and low power consumption, these AGILE V2 servers are available from 53.99€ excl. VAT/month, without commitment, and setup fees included.

To order, just go visiting our website here

We Host With Care: IKOULA's DNA

Because accompanying customers everyday is essential for IKOULA, it provides an Outsourcing service, in order to help them with the management and maintenance of their infrastructures

Different levels of outsourcing are available, from 79€ excl. VAT/month. Ideal to free companies from constraints related to web hosting and to allow them to focus only on their core business and own development!

ABOUT IKOULA:

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA owns its own Datacenters in France (Reims and Laon), as well as two subsidiaries in Spain and the Netherlands. Because Human Being is part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and puts at their disposal reactive teams of experts, available 24/7, able to advise and accompany them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are multilingual, in order to meet the internationalization challenges of all its customers, spread over more than 60 countries on 4 continents.

