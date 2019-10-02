Global law firm Goodwin announced today the opening of a new office in Luxembourg. Together with Goodwin's existing London-based Luxembourg desk, the new office will serve as a single solution for the firm's global clients raising and deploying capital in Europe.

"With a market-leading funds practice in the United States and Europe, and now an on-the-ground presence in Luxembourg to augment our well-established, London-based Luxembourg desk, Goodwin is uniquely positioned to serve multi-national financial institutions, fund sponsors and asset managers looking to do business in this favored international jurisdiction," said Rob Insolia, Chairman of Goodwin. "As the firm at the confluence of capital and innovation, we are seeing increasing interest from our clients for structuring funds and doing deals in Luxembourg. We are pleased to open our newest office to address this demand."

The Luxembourg practice will be led by partner Alexandrine Armstrong-Cerfontaine, who will split her time between London and Luxembourg.

The combined Luxembourg team brings deep experience in structuring and setting up Luxembourg-domiciled alternative investment funds formation with expertise in mid-market and large PE and RE funds, infrastructure funds and debt funds including unregulated and regulated funds as well as setting-up long-term investment vehicles, JVs, carried-interest vehicles and advising limited partners investing through intermediate holding vehicles in Luxembourg. The team is a member of the Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association and the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry.

The Luxembourg office and London-based desk is part of Goodwin's international Private Investment Funds practice. The practices serves the key financial services sectors, including real estate, venture capital, private equity, infrastructure, natural resources and hedge funds, raising funds worldwide that range from less than $50 million to more than $17 billion. Earlier this year, the team advised four successful fund raises with an aggregate total of $33 billion over the course of just six weeks.

