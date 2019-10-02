Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $235bn OTC Pharmaceutical Market

- Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Cough, Cold and Allergy, Analgesics, Gastrointestinal, Dermatology, Eye Care, Smoking Cessation Aids, Others
LONDON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global OTC Pharmaceuticals market is estimated to be $162.64bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast of the Global OTC Pharmaceutical by product:
• Analgesics
• Cough, cold and allergy products
• Dermatological products
• Gastrointestinal products
• Eye Care
• Smoking Cessation Aids
• Other products
Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: the US, Canada, Mexico
• South America:Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America
• Europe:Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World:Middle East, Africa, Other Countries
Each regional market is further broken down by product.
• Our study provides a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market
• This report discusses the leading companies in the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market
• Bayer AG
• Cipla, Inc.
• Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd
• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Care
• Johnson & Johnson
• Perrigo Company PLC
• Pfizer Inc.
• Procter & Gamble
• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
• Sanofi S.A
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the OTC pharmaceuticals market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the OTC pharmaceuticals market growth?
• What are the market shares of the leading segments within the OTC pharmaceuticals market in 2018?
• How will the leading products in the OTC pharmaceuticals market grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will they account for in 2029?
• Which therapies will be the main drivers of the overall market from 2018 to 2029?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading OTC pharmaceuticals companies, and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?
