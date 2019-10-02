Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $235bn OTC Pharmaceutical Market

- Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Cough, Cold and Allergy, Analgesics, Gastrointestinal, Dermatology, Eye Care, Smoking Cessation Aids, Others

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global OTC Pharmaceuticals market is estimated to be $162.64bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast of the Global OTC Pharmaceutical by product:

• Analgesics

• Cough, cold and allergy products

• Dermatological products

• Gastrointestinal products

• Eye Care

• Smoking Cessation Aids

• Other products

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: the US, Canada, Mexico

• South America:Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America

• Europe:Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World:Middle East, Africa, Other Countries

Each regional market is further broken down by product.

• Our study provides a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market

• This report discusses the leading companies in the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market

• Bayer AG

• Cipla, Inc.

• Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Care

• Johnson & Johnson

• Perrigo Company PLC

• Pfizer Inc.

• Procter & Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Sanofi S.A

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the OTC pharmaceuticals market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the OTC pharmaceuticals market growth?

• What are the market shares of the leading segments within the OTC pharmaceuticals market in 2018?

• How will the leading products in the OTC pharmaceuticals market grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will they account for in 2029?

• Which therapies will be the main drivers of the overall market from 2018 to 2029?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading OTC pharmaceuticals companies, and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?

Companies covered in the report include:

List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report

ANVISA

Association of the European Self-Medication Industry

Canadian Institute for Health Information

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

European Medicines Agency

French Ministry of Health

Kyoto University

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency

Sarah Cannon Research Institute

State Food and Drug Administration

