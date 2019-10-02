Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938427 ISIN: CH0010645932 Ticker-Symbol: GIN 
Lang & Schwarz
02.10.19
11:09 Uhr
2.507,00 Euro
-29,00
-1,14 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
GIVAUDAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIVAUDAN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.500,00
2.514,00
11:10
2.478,00
2.478,00
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GIVAUDAN
GIVAUDAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GIVAUDAN SA2.507,00-1,14 %