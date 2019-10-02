Givaudan Active Beauty introduces i-MAPS, the first instant microbiome profiling system in the cosmetics industry

New innovative technology offering customers the opportunity to personalise beauty products for consumers in the future

02 October 2019

Givaudan Active Beauty unveils the first instant microbiome analysis and profiling system (i-MAPS) allowing customers to expand their product offering to include skincare products tailored to the unique microbiome of their consumers. This scientific breakthrough combining microbiome research and new technology opens the door for customers to explore the personalisation of beauty products involving the skin microbiome.

The first of its kind profiling system is a major scientific achievement in microbiome research bringing new opportunities to the cosmetic industry. Using bioinformatics, i-MAPS uses a combination of different techniques in a specific sequence to create individual profiles by mapping the skin microbiome in approximately seven hours compared to seven days for a standard analysis. Every profile provides exclusive information about the bacteria present on the microbiome and correlates it to a skin type such as oily, dry, sensitive, or ageing.

Laurent Bourdeau, Head of Active Beauty said: "The creation of i-MAPS is not only an impressive achievement in microbiome research, but it's also a game changer for the world of cosmetics. We are very proud to create new revolutionary cosmetic innovations supported by a highly experienced and dedicated team of scientists who continue to advance our research of the microbiome. This technological advancement is the first step into unclaimed territory creating new strategic opportunities for our customers to explore the personalisation of beauty products with microbiome data in the future."

Responding to consumer demands for more tailored beauty products, the new technology will eventually allow our customers to include the latest microbiome research into their products to help consumers fine-tune their skincare routines. Globally, 73%* of people said that they are willing to try cosmetic products with a skin microflora concept and 78%* recognise that when skin microflora is out of balance, it can result in skin-related issues or diseases.

* Global consumer study of the skin microbiome conducted by Givaudan, August 2018

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances. In close collaboration with food, beverage, consumer product and fragrance partners, Givaudan develops tastes and scents that delight consumers the world over. With a passion to understand consumers' preferences and a relentless drive to innovate, Givaudan is at the forefront of creating flavours and fragrances that 'engage your senses'. The Company achieved sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018. Headquartered in Switzerland with local presence in over 145 locations, the Company has almost 13,600 employees worldwide. Givaudan invites you to discover more at www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Active Beauty

Givaudan Active Beauty offers an extensive portfolio of innovative active cosmetic ingredients designed to bring beauty to the world. Inspired by the beauty needs of consumers worldwide, Active Beauty offers award-winning products for an expanded range of benefits including anti-ageing, self-tanning, soothing, hydrating, cooling, and more. Our cutting-edge technologies draw on science and nature to create high-performing molecules and functional agents, including customised carrier systems. Part of the Fragrance Division, Active Beauty leads the market in crafting innovative products supported by our strong expertise in advanced and applied sciences. We invite you to 'engage your senses' and learn more about Active Beauty at www.givaudan.com/activebeauty.

