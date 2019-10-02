

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Every year, October is celebrated as ADHD awareness month in the U.S.



Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a chronic neurological disorder that affects around 11 percent of children and almost 5 percent of adults in the United States. It comprises a group of behaviors that can be usually diagnosed between the ages of 4 and 18. However, sometimes this illness manifests only later when one becomes an adult.



Although the symptoms of ADHD can vary from person to person, inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness are the common traits seen in all patients. Based on the degree of symptoms present in an individual, ADHD is classified into 3 groups- predominantly hyperactive-impulsive, predominantly inattentive, and the combination of both.



The core symptoms associated with ADHD can range from mild to severe. Some people have problems with attention while doing an uninterested task, but they would be able to focus well on something else that excites them. Generally, hyper-focus or focusing on a project or activity for hours at a time is very common among people with ADHD.



While the exact cause of ADHD is not known, scientists attribute many factors including genetics, maternal substance abuse, low birth weight, and exposure to toxins, to it.



Though there is no 100 percent cure for ADHD, therapy, drugs, or the combination of both is prescribed usually. For some with mild ADHD, symptoms wither with age when they learn to adapt.



Diagnosis in the early years is crucial as undiagnosed ADHD makes people suffer throughout their life. Awareness is utmost important to commence treatment at an early stage. Many patients manage well with in-time treatment and lead a good life.



National groups involved in ADHD and mental health like Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA), ADHD Coaches Organization (ACO), and Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD) are actively involved in spreading the awareness of this disorder. They provide reliable information, lend help to get proper assessment and further treatment. Video contests and memes are some of the means they have adopted to educate the masses.



