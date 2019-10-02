EnviroLeach Technologies Invited to Present at the United Nation Assembly in New York

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach") (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2:FSE) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present its break-through hydrometallurgical gold extraction technologies at the NGO Sustainability event at the United Nations in New York on Oct 4th, 2019.

This event for UN delegates and Secretariat as well as the private sector and academia is to familiarize them with emerging technologies that can help member countries better achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/sdgs) by 2030. The event will take place on October 4, 2019 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

These SDGs build on decades of work by countries and the UN, including the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. The organization aims towards developing countries achieving sustainability while dealing with the effects of climate change.

Duane Nelson, CEO states;" The inclusion of EnviroLeach at this event is an honor and a true testament to the world-changing potential of our new clean hydrometallurgical metal extraction processes. The adoption of this cost-effective technology in both the gold mining and E-Waste sectors will truly assist in achievement of the UN's global sustainable development goals. Many thanks to United Nations for this incredible opportunity to present our technology to the world."

The environmental benefits of the EnviroLeach Process are extensive. They include; the reduction of cyanide and mercury use in gold mining by providing an environmentally friendly, safe and cost-effective alternative, and it also offers the only clean, cost effective and sustainable solution for the recycling of e-waste, resulting in the reduction of CO2 emissions and elimination of the current toxic e-waste recycling practices used globally today.

The reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the recycling and reuse of the metal from the projected annual 3 million tonnes of printed circuit boards, expected by 2026, would reduce global CO2 emissions by 10 million tons per year, or the equivalent emissions of 1.5 million cars per year.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners, EnviroLeach's technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Duane Nelson

CEO & President

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroLeach.com

SOURCE: EnviroLeach

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561662/EnviroLeach-Technologies-Invited-to-Present-at-the-United-Nation-Assembly-in-New-York