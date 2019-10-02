Chinese E-cigarette Maker SNOWPLUS: We Are Confident with Good Reason

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / According to a widely accepted study, today China produces about 90% of e-cigarettes and China's share of the global e-cigarette exports amounts over 95%. Facing mounting public and regulatory scrutiny against e-cigarettes around the globe, SNOW PLUS--a leading Chinese e-cigarette manufacturer--has expressed confidence in their products and the industry.

"We are confident in our products," said Sa Wang, SNOWPLUS's co-founder. She indicated that her confidence comes from the fact that "the company holds itself to the highest safety and quality standards in the entire industry."

This insistence on product safety and quality have contributed to their phenomenal success. SNOWPLUS launched its first product in April this year and has become the fastest-growing Chinese e-cigarette brand in terms of sales. After distributing its products to tens of thousands of stores across China, it is expanding overseas. The company's total sales for September increased by 50% compared to August, according to Ms. Wang.

(Ms. Wang, SNOWPLUS's co-founder, said that she has full confidence in the e-cigarette industry.)

SNOWPLUS has redefined the customer experience with e-cigarettes: its products are among the finest in terms of the design of the chimney, the structure of the atomizer, and the feel of surfaces. SNOWPLUS's processing of the cartridge and e-liquid has also met Chinese national standards to be issued shortly.

When she was asked about recent outbreak of lung injuries and death associated with e-cigarette use in the U.S., Ms. Wang said the chief culprit might be the use of THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana) containing products rather than the mechanism of e-cigarettes. On September 28, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disclosed that 77% in this outbreak reported using THC containing products, with or without nicotine-containing products.

"We are confident in the e-cigarette industry," said Ms. Wang. She noted that e-cigarettes are less harmful than ordinary cigarettes since users may avoid several harmful constituents usually found in tobacco smoke including tar. Besides, "tobacco control experts at China's National Health and Planning Commission have concluded that e-cigarettes emit less second-hand smoke than their traditional counterparts," she explained.

Ms. Wang further expressed her optimism about the Chinese government's stance towards the e-cigarette industry. She reasoned that the sector has incubated an innovative global supply chain inside China, and the government has always been supportive of industries full of innovation and growth.

Contact:

SNOWPLUS

Shen Zhou

info@snowplus.cn

086-4000176690

https://www.snowplus.cn/

SOURCE: SNOWPLUS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561546/Chinese-E-cigarette-Maker-SNOWPLUS-We-Are-Confident-with-Good-Reason