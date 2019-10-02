NuEyes Technologies Inc.: NuEyes, a Pioneer in the Field of Low-Vision Technology Today Announced a Strategic Collaboration With GreenSky Patient Solutions, LLC

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / ??NuEyes, a pioneer in the field of low-vision technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with GreenSky Patient Solutions, LLC, a financial technology company and subsidiary of GreenSky, Inc., to offer consumer financing to NuEyes customers. Thanks to the pairing of NuEyes Technologies, Inc. and Greensky, we are able to offer convenient installment loans, with flexible monthly payments. With a simple online or phone customer application process, those with macular degeneration, glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa, and other vision conditions, will have an alternative to paying out of pocket for the NuEyes Pro or NuEyes e2. These assistive technology devices help with reading, watching movies and seeing loved ones' faces, providing a better quality of life.

"One of our missions at NuEyes is to make our products affordable for everyone. As we have seen significant growth in the insurance, federal, and state reimbursements, adding flexible monthly payment options through the Greensky program is another affordable option for our consumers. We had been approached by multiple companies with different financing programs, but GreenSky offered what we believe to be 'best in class' financing programs," said Mark Greget, CEO and Founder of NuEyes.

"We're pleased to be working with NuEyes so that more of their customers will have expanded options for purchasing this exciting technology," said Dennis Kelly, President of GreenSky Patient Solutions, LLC.

NuEyes Pro or NuEyes e2 finally makes it possible for those with visual impairments to connect with loved ones and others without always having to use a big clunky machine. Our removable visual prosthetic helps the visually impaired see again while keeping their hands free.

ABOUT GREENSKY, INC.

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers, and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary technology platform enables nearly 17,000 merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage GreenSky's technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. GreenSky is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia?.

ABOUT NUEYES TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NuEyes is a veteran-owned technology company based in Orange County, California that was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinitis pigmentosa, via a wireless and light-weight solution. Over the past 2 years, the company has seen extensive sales growth and has won awards at CES and also obtained Federal, State and Insurance reimbursement for its devices. NuEyes is excited to bring such advanced products to market that will leapfrog the technology currently available for someone dealing with legal blindness. With the leadership of NuEyes having over 16 years of combined experience in this space, we understand what it takes to successfully bring new products to market.

