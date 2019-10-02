Global Lysine Market Trends, CAGR, Growth Analysis and Forecast Report up to 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Lysine Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Lysine is a vital amino acid that caters to nutrition in humans and animals. It is present in food, in form of supplements for feedstuffs with pure lysine. The importance of lysine in nutrition has stimulated extensive research on the amino acids.

Lysine is one of the most vital amino acids and as a supplement in animal feed. The typical animal feed comprises wheat, barley, corn, is low with lysine contents and hence there arises a need for external supplementation to enrich the growth of animals. At present, the worldwide production of lysine is growing at a stable pace along with constant development for increased consumption of white meat leading to humungous market growth.

Lysine market is driven by growing meat consumption in emerging economies and rise in animal feed. Increase in population and disposable income is boosting the market growth during the forecast period. In another perspective, lysine offers industrial advantages over soybean, which is anticipated in contributing to market developments further. Market is segmented by application into food & dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and animal feed. By livestock type, the market is segmented as poultry, swine/hog, cattle and aquaculture.

Geographical segmentation for market spans North America, South America, and Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions account for a significant market share during the forecast period followed by Europe. China and India are leading the APAC market growth owing to a larger market share.

North American lysine market dominates the global share due to presence of manufacturing sector and agricultural practices at large. In addition, enlarged demands for lysine and amino acids are supplementing the market growth during the forecast period. The key players profiled in the lysine market report are Ajinomoto Ltd, CheilJedang Corp and Archer Daniel Midland.

The Global Market for lysine to 2023 offers detailed coverage of lysine industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading lysine producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the lysine.

