To lead overall Finance function and to serve as an Executive Board Member

Frank Herzog has joined VFS Global as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1 October 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005413/en/

Frank Herzog (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Frank will lead the overall Finance function and will also be responsible for M&A, Legal, Internal Audit, and Procurement functions of VFS Global. He is a member of the Executive Board of the company and contributes to the overall strategic direction of VFS Global. He reports to Zubin Karkaria, Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global.

Frank joins VFS Global with 25 years of broad experience in leadership roles in Finance, Banking, and general management. Most recently, Frank worked from 2012 to 2018 for the KION Group, a Germany based global leader in industrial trucks, related services and supply chain solutions with EUR 8 billion in revenues. His last assignment was as CFO of Dematic, a KION Group company for supply chain automation with EUR 2 billion in revenues. Prior to his role at Dematic, Frank worked for the KION Group as its Head of Corporate Finance with responsibility for Investor Relations, Capital Markets, Treasury, Financing and M&A.

Earlier in his career Frank worked for 18 years as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, Rothschild and Citigroup.

Frank, a German national, has a broad international background from working and living for many years in Germany, the UK and the US. He holds a graduate degree in Business and Economics from WHU Koblenz in Germany and also an MBA from the University of Texas, USA.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. VFS Global has Swiss parentage and is a portfolio company of EQT, a leading global private equity firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

With 3325 Application Centres, operations in 147 countries across five continents and over 211 million applications processed as on 31 August 2019, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 62 client governments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005413/en/

Contacts:

Sukanya Chakraborty

sukanyac@vfsglobal.com

communications@vfsglobal.com