

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks plunged on Wednesday as global growth worries persisted and investors waited for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's radical contemporary Brexit proposal later in the day.



In economic releases, the U.K. construction sector contracted further in September, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 43.3 in September from 45.0 in August. This was the second strongest contraction since April 2009.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 127 points, or 1.72 percent, at 7,233.88 after closing 0.7 percent lower the previous day.



Hochschild Mining lost 2.7 percent as it acquired the BioLantanidos ionic clay rare earth deposit in Chile.



Standard Life Aberdeen declined 1.8 percent after announcing a change to its Board of Directors.



Flutter Entertainment shares soared 20 percent after the betting and gaming operator reached an agreement to acquire Canada's The Stars Group.



Supermarket chain Tesco rose half a percent on news its CEO Dave Lewis will step down next year after five years at the helm.



