Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 02-Oct-2019 / 10:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Urban Exposure PLC or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: Please refer to #11. Additional information 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name 1) Soros Fund Management LLC 2) Quantum Partners LP 3) SFM UK Holdings Ltd. 4) SFM UK Management LLP 5) Quantum Support Services (Ireland) Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) 1) New York, USA 2) Cayman Islands 3) London, United Kingdom 4) London, United Kingdom 5) Dublin, Ireland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc City and country of London, United Kingdom registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 27 September 2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 1 October 2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total Total number of voting rights through of both voting rights rights financial in % of issuervii attached instruments (8.A + to shares (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B) (total of 8.B 2) 8. A) Resulting 3.15% 3.15% 158,494,130 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position Below 5% Below 5% 7.57% of previous notificat ion (if applicabl e) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be votin instrument Periodxi acquired if the g instrument is right s exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of votin finan Period xi voting g cial rights right instr settlementxii s ument CFD Cash settlement 5,000,00 3.15% 0 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 5,000,00 3.15% 0 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings X through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Chain 1: Namexv % of % of voting Total of both voting rights if it equals rights if through or is higher it equals financial than the or is instruments notifiable higher if it equals threshold than the or is higher notifiable than the threshold notifiable threshold Soros Fund Below 5% Below 5% Management LLC SFM UK Holdings Below 5% Below 5% Limited SFM UK Below 5% Below 5% Management LLP Chain 2: Namexv % of % of voting Total of both voting rights if it equals rights if through or is higher it equals financial than the or is instruments notifiable higher if it equals threshold than the or is higher notifiabl than the e notifiable threshold threshold Quantum Partners Below 5% Below 5% LP Quantum Support Below 5% Below 5% Services (Ireland) Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London, United Kingdom Date of completion 1 October 2019 ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 22092 EQS News ID: 884295 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2019 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)