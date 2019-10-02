

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks tumbled on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session as global growth worries persisted and investors waited for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's radical contemporary Brexit proposal to be unveiled later in the day.



Intensifying protests in Hong Kong and tensions on the Korean Peninsula also remained on investors' radar.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 1.4 percent at 382.57 after falling 1.3 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was losing 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.8 percent.



Bouygues Group declined 2.2 percent. Colas, a subsidiary of the industrial group announced that Herve Le Bouc is resigning as Chairman of the Board of Director.



SAP shares fell 1.3 percent. The software giant has partnered with Indian IT consulting company Infosys for a new strategic program, Innov8, to accelerate enterprise digital transformation journeys using SAP digital solutions.



Grenke shares soared 6 percent after the financing firm raised its full-year new business forecast.



Hochschild Mining lost 2.7 percent as it acquired the BioLantanidos ionic clay rare earth deposit in Chile.



Standard Life Aberdeen declined 1.8 percent after announcing a change to its Board of Directors.



Flutter Entertainment shares soared 20 percent after the betting and gaming operator reached an agreement to acquire Canada's The Stars Group.



In economic news, Germany's leading economic institutes slashed the economic growth forecast for this year and next, mainly citing the weakening global demand for capital goods exports.



The growth forecast for this year was lowered to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent and the outlook for next was slashed to 1.1 percent from 1.8 percent.



The U.K. construction sector contracted further in September, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 43.3 in September from 45.0 in August. This was the second strongest contraction since April 2009.



