ALX Oncology, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, today announced that it will be presenting clinical biomarker data from its ongoing ALX148 phase 1 clinical program at the SITC 34th Annual Meeting, November 6-10, 2019 at the Gaylord National Hotel Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Poster Presentation Information

Title: Pharmacodynamic biomarker characterization of ALX148, a CD47 blocker, in combination with established anticancer antibodies in patients with advanced malignancy (Abstract P449)

Date: Friday, November 8, 2019

Time: 7:00 am 8:00 pm

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, which is exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Our lead candidate, ALX148, is a first-in-class fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPa linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin. ALX148 is designed to maximize the clinical benefit of antibody-based therapies and is in clinical development for a broad range of tumor types. www.alxoncology.com

