The newly renovated property marks the fourth Hyatt branded hotel in Spain

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of the fully renovated, 169-room Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid, marking the Hyatt Regency brand's entry into Spain.

Located on one of Madrid's most iconic avenues, Paseo de la Castellana, the hotel aims to bring the Hyatt Regency brand's signature intuitive services and energizing experiences to business and leisure guests alike. Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid is in close proximity to businesses, banks and embassies along with luxury retail shops and historic sites. Just 30 minutes from the airport and on the Gregorio Marañón Metro line, travelers are well connected to explore the rest of the city.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Hyatt Regency brand to Spain with the opening of Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid," said Monica Friera, general manager of Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid. "With Madrid being one of Spain's most significant commercial centers, we are confident the Hyatt Regency brand is the perfect fit to cater to business travelers, providing personalized care to help enable meaningful connections."

Furthermore, the Hyatt Regency brand aims to make travel stress free by providing guests everything they need under one roof. The hotel offers a full range of services and amenities, including flexible working spaces and expansive technology-enabled facilities for meetings and events.

"As a brand which focuses on creating seamless experiences for city travelers, Hyatt Regency delivers world-class hospitality that attracts Spanish and international travelers alike," said Jordi Ferrer, CEO of Hesperia Hotels Resorts.

Guestrooms

The hotel's 169 rooms are bright and elegant, with 33 suites overlooking the impressive Paseo de la Castellana. Top floor suites feature garden terraces and private hot tubs, where guests can enjoy exclusive views of the city.

Dining and Drinking

Guest can enjoy an exquisite and unique culinary experience at the two Michelin-starred restaurant Santceloni, member of the Relais Châteaux and Les Grandes Tables du Monde restaurant associations. Executive Chef Óscar Velasco's team includes renown Spanish industry personalities such as Maître Abel Valverde and Sommelier David Robledo. Together, they aim to provide sophisticated culinary experiences through a perfect combination of tradition and innovation in every aspect.

The hotel is also home to La Manzana, known for its innovative and creative seasonal market cuisine.

Meetings and Events

The hotel offers over 12,270 square feet (1,140 square meters) of flexible event spaces, which are well equipped to cater a range of events, from large scale conferences to small workshop meetings. A personalized service is offered to make sure every detail is tended to.

The hotel also boasts a 4,510 square foot (419 square meter) ballroom, designed in a contemporary style filled with warm tones. The space is available for weddings and large celebrations, as well as an on-site wedding planner to ensure guests have an unforgettable experience.

Fitness center

The hotel's rooftop gym provides travelers with an escape from the bustling city below. Guests are also in close proximity to a nearby park, where Guest Services can assist in booking activities including cycling, golf, jogging trail and tennis.

Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid was rebranded from Hesperia Madrid Hotel and is managed by Hesperia Hotels Resorts. It is the fourth Hyatt hotel to open in Spain, alongside Hyatt Centric Gran Vía Madrid, Hotel Sofia Barcelona and Park Hyatt Mallorca.

