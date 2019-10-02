EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 2, 2019 SHARES VALOE OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 3,700,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of October 3, 2019. Identifiers of Valoe Oyj's share: Trading code: VALOE ISIN code: FI0009006951 Orderbook id: 24329 Number of shares: 38,920,835 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 2. LOKAKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET VALOE OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI Yhteensä 3 700 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 3. lokakuuta 2019. Valoe Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: VALOE ISIN-koodi: FI0009006951 id: 24329 Osakemäärä: 38 920 835 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260