Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2019 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.1204 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2609008 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 22132 EQS News ID: 884409 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2019 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)