

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as weak manufacturing data from the U.S. rekindled fears of a slowdown in growth and raised expectations of further rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,484.70 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.15 percent at $1,490.95 per ounce.



A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday showed U.S. manufacturing activity continued to contract in September.



The ISM's purchasing managers index dropped to 47.8 from 49.1 in August.Economists had expected the index to inch up to 50.1.



With the unexpected decrease, the index fell to its lowest level since hitting 46.3 in June of 2009, the last month of the Great Recession.



President Donald Trump blamed the weak manufacturing data on the Federal Reserve, which he blasted as 'pathetic' in a post on Twitter.



Markets now await U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday to see whether the labor market's slowdown is deepening amid a bitter trade war with China.



