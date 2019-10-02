

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation (ROK) and Schlumberger (SLB) announced the closing of their joint venture, Sensia. Rockwell Automation made a $250 million cash payment to Schlumberger at closing.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Sensia joint venture is projected to generate initial annual revenue of $400 million. It will employ approximately 1,000 employees.



'Sensia will make industrial-scale digitalization and seamless automation available to every oil and gas company so their assets can operate more productively and profitably,' said Allan Rentcome, CEO of the joint venture.



