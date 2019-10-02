Share has completed the acquisition and transfer of accounts from J.P. Morgan Asset Management and in August reported its first H1 operating profit since 2014. This followed a return to profit in H218 and was achieved against a more challenging background for trading volumes and despite bearing some costs associated with the approach from Interactive Investor. Prospectively, a revival of investor confidence and benefits from adding further customer accounts could provide upside from our maintained normalised earnings estimates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...