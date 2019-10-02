Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRX6 ISIN: SE0009697220 Ticker-Symbol: EED5 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
08:03 Uhr
13,000 Euro
-0,300
-2,26 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,850
13,350
14:21
02.10.2019 | 14:13
(36 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Invitation to Press and Analyst Presentation of Enea's Interim Report January - September 2019

KISTA, Sweden, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea is pleased to invite press, institutional investors and financial analysts to a press and analyst meeting where President and CEO Jan Häglund and CFO Björn Westberg present the Enea interim report for January - September 2019.

The presentation is held in English.

Date: Wednesday October 23, at 8:30 am CET

The report is published at 7:20 am CET the same day.

Link to Audiocast with telephone conference: https://financialhearings.com/event/11502

The full report, presentation and link to the audiocast will be available on www.enea.com.

For more information contact:

Jan Häglund, President and CEO

E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Renée Johnson, Executive Assistant

Telefon: +46 709 710178

E-mail: renee.johnson@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a world-leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. Focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea, Enea OSE, Netbricks, Polyhedra, Zealcore, Enea Element, Enea Optima, Enea LINX, Enea Accelerator, Enea dSPEED Platform and COSNOS are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSEck, Enea OSE Epsilon, Enea Optima Log Analyzer, Enea Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra Lite, Enea System Manager, Enea ElementCenter NMS, Enea On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2019

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/invitation-to-press-and-analyst-presentation-of-enea-s-interim-report-january---september-2019,c2923488

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1006/2923488/1117200.pdf

Release


© 2019 PR Newswire