TOKYO, Oct 2, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it would invest USD 20 million in the Tata Capital Growth Fund II LP in Singapore managed by Tata Capital Growth II General Partners LLP with the aim of investment focusing on growth-stage companies in India.DOCOMO has established a cooperative partnership with Tata Sons Private Limited aimed at contributing to their mutual businesses as well as the industrial development of both Japan and India. As part of collaboration, DOCOMO has decided to invest in Indian-based growth-stage startup companies through the fund managed by Tata Capital Growth II General Partners LLP, which is an indirect subsidiary of Tata Capital Limited in India.DOCOMO, in cooperation with the Tata Capital Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited, will now work with upcoming growth-stage startup companies to identify opportunities for investment in promising growth fields such as IT services and technologies, healthcare and financial services.Going forward, DOCOMO expects to pursue further collaborations with the Tata group, India's largest business conglomerate, in diverse fields to create new value in India.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.