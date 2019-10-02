Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corporation (UCLE) ("the Company"), a company that is principally engaged by its subsidiaries, operating two leading nuclear radiation detection companies, Overhoff Technology Corp. and Optron Scientific Company Inc. CEO of the Company, Robert Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked about the Company's 170% revenue increase reflected in their 2019 second quarter financials. "This is a result of our product line, which includes the drones and air and water monitors," explained Goldstein. "We're very pleased with our performance and believe it is going to continue."

Jolly then asked about the Company's attendance at WEFTEC, the largest water quality event that takes place annually. Goldstein explained that the Company attended WEFTEC in an effort to source underwater detectors for use in reservoirs, lakes, and harbors. "We were refreshing our sourcing for detectors for those products," explained Goldstein, adding that the Company develops technology designed to detect radioactivity, chemicals, and biological factors in surface water and wastewater.

The conversation then returned to the Company's second quarter financials. "That $1.5 million in revenue did not include your underwater technology, is that correct?" asked Jolly. "That's correct. We're pre-market on the underwater robots by a couple of months," responded Goldstein. He further explained that the majority of this revenue came from the Company's drone sales.

Jolly then asked about the potential of the Company's underwater detection technology. Goldstein shared that the Company expects to reach revenues of up to $20 million per year in the next five to six years in this industry. He then added that the demand to create a healthier planet is continually increasing, and the Company is uniquely positioned to help make this possible.

"What's the game plan for the next two quarters?" asked Jolly. Goldstein explained that the Company's drones and air and water quality monitors are generating increasing interest in the market. Going forward, the Company plans to expand their product line by developing medical isotope generators within the next two years. "After that, we'll be making fusion power for the electric grid for the nuclear Navy and potentially for spacecraft," shared Goldstein. The Company is also hoping to double its number of subsidiaries in the near future.

"We're bringing out products that can change the world and make it better. We're oriented towards health, safety, and security," closed Goldstein.

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7385195-us-nuclear-corp-ceo-robert-goldstein-discusses-their-170-revenue-increase-with-the-stock-day

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a fully-reporting, publicly traded company on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board, traded under the ticker symbol UCLE. The Company's operations are principally engaged through its subsidiaries, operating two leading nuclear radiation detection companies, Overhoff Technology Corp. and Optron Scientific Company Inc. The Company designs, manufactures and markets branded, full line radiation detection and specialized advanced tritium technology for the nuclear energy industry and for emerging technological processes such as Thorium and Molten Salt (MSR) reactor technologies both domestically and internationally to customers such as United States Government Agencies, the U.S. Military, Homeland Security, Scientific Laboratories, Universities, Hospitals, nuclear reactor facilities in the United States, China, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, Russia, and others.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

