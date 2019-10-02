Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director Shareholding Correction 02-Oct-2019 / 12:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The 'Director/PDMR Shareholding' announcement released on 27 September 2019 at 14:28 was sent in error as it referred to a Purchase rather than Sale. The correct announcement text is provided below. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name LORD LAMONT 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status DIRECTOR b) Initial notification INITIAL /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P instrument, type of instrument GB0006615826 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLD ORD GBP0.25 in accordance with Alliance Trust Savings 'Order Handling Policy' c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) GBP1.6715 12 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 12 - Price GBP1.6715 per share - Total value of transaction GBP20.06 - Cumulative holdings 75,419 shares e) Date of the transaction 18 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction LONDON ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 22143 EQS News ID: 884481 End of Announcement EQS News Service

