LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.: LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Secures LGBTQ100 Index Ticker Symbol, Releases Video from Former U.S. Congressman Barney Frank

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or "the Company"), a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community, announced today new details ahead of the launch of its anticipated methodology Index. In collaboration with big data analytics company, Fuzzy Logix, the Company has secured the ticker symbol LGBTQ100 -- a benchmark LGBTQ index to be listed on Thomson Reuters, New York Stock Exchange and the Bloomberg Terminal. The official launch listings are scheduled for late October 2019, following the completion of the LGBTQ adult survey currently being administered nationwide by The Harris Poll as part of an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) methodology process for the Company's anticipated LGBTQ100 Index launch.

"LGBTQ100 is one of those examples where socially responsible investing also delivers market outperformance," commented Aashu Virmani, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Fuzzy Logix. "With the right combination of fundamental and ESG metrics, arrived at through deep analytics, this methodology will allow people to invest with their values, and seek alpha at the same time. Bottom line is that equality pays, as we have learned through this process," he added.

"We're grateful to our financial analyst firm, Fuzzy Logix, who have been integral in the development of this first-ever U.S. preference index as it nears an official launch into the North American marketplace," said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty. "Based on our research, we envision this index will fundamentally move forward economic and social impact investing," he added.

The LGBTQ Preference Index methodology is the first U.S. index to survey a representative group of LGBTQ adults to determine the nation's best performing corporations dedicated to advancing equality. LGBTQ Loyalty board member former U.S. Congressman Barney Frank added, "Giving LGBTQ people, and our friends and allies a chance to put their money where their hearts and mouths are is a very important next step in the fight for full equality." Click here to view Barney Frank's video.

Noted as a long-serving and senior member of congress from 1981-2013, Barney served as Chair of the House Financial Services Committee from 2007-2010 and is prominently known as co-author of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (signed into law, July 2010). An author, professor and political advocate since the 1960's, Congressman Frank is also recognized as the first member of congress to acknowledge his gay identity, which he announced voluntarily in 1987.

"Having Barney Frank, a financial policy and community advocate, sharing his support in this video along with his service as board of director is a privilege and testament to the level of impact we envision achieving at LGBTQ Loyalty to advance equality," said Bobby Blair, CEO.

LGBTQ Loyalty is expected to announce more details on index-related company milestones in Q4 2019.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The Company is seeking to benchmark the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index which the Company believes will empower the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. We believe that the Loyalty Preference Index, which is an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index, will offer an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven ESG responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community.

About Fuzzy Logix

We accelerate analytics. We use it to deliver high-impact business outcomes in Banking, Finance and Healthcare. Our state of the art tool - FastINDX - allows 10-100x faster creation and turnkey management of Indexes and alpha-seeking Portfolio using a global database of 100K+ financial instruments. You can find us at www.fuzzylogix.com and www.fastindx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used under the federal securities laws. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause LGBTQ Loyalty's actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, product development (including the development of the Loyalty Preference Index), marketing, and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year dated December 31, 2018 and filed with the SEC on April 16, 2019. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

