Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Labs Releases the RPX Pro Line of Standards Compliant Remote PHY Nodes

NEW ORLEANS, LA and OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announces the release of its new RPX Protm Remote PHY line of CableLabs® MHAv2 standards compliant CCAP devices. The product family currently consists of the RPN1218 Protm Remote PHY weatherized strand-mount Node, available in 1x2 or 2x2 configurations for residential deployments, and the RPS1218 Protm Remote PHY Shelf in a 2-RU form factor in 1x1 configuration for interior installations and smaller scale MDU or B-B deployments.

"We are excited to release our Remote PHY technology at this year's SCTE Cable Tech Expo, as it represents the next generation of CCAP compliant DOCSIS 3.1 architecture", said Bob Palle, CEO of Blonder Tongue Laboratories. "The Blonder Tongue RPX Pro family of Remote PHY products gives HFC network operators a genuine choice to realize multi-vendor deployments, with high reliability, and the interoperability that comes with full CableLabs standards and GAP compliance. The RPX Pro features lower AC power requirements, smaller form-factor and lower operating cost to Cable Operators as they plan for current and future node-splits implementing true distributed access architectures for their internet service delivery."

Blonder Tongue Labs' RPX Pro devices allow Cable Operators to move the digital portion of a traditional DOCSIS 3.1 internet service delivery out of the Headend and into Hub or Node sites in a neighborhood, closer to where customers consume data, enabling less internet congestion and lowering operating costs to deliver higher internet bandwidth to customer homes. RPX Pro devices move the entire physical (PHY) layer of DOCSIS internet service delivery into a small weatherized device that can be used to create a new cost-effective Node in an Operator's network, while preserving the Operator's ability to centralize MAC processing, monitoring and provisioning.

Blonder Tongue Labs' RPX Pro devices provide 52dBmV in four port configuration or 56dBmV in a two-port configuration (power output level per port at 1218MHz). The RPX Pro's modular design allows a wide range of configurations as well as field upgradable configuration changes to meet current and future internet service delivery needs.

Blonder Tongue is debuting the RPX Protm line of Remote PHY devices at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 in New Orleans from October 1st-3rd. For more information or to see a demonstration, please contact us, or stop by Booth # 1339.

Contacts

Jeff Smith

Vice President, Sales

m: 732-491-5657

JSmith@blondertongue.com

Don Young

Director, Architecture & Technology Services

m: 678-296-9041

DYoung@blondertongue.com

# # #

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility for over 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers US based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "endeavor," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561507/Blonder-Tongue-Labs-Releases-the-RPX-Pro-Line-of-Standards-Compliant-Remote-PHY-Nodes