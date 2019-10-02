Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Oct 2, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) starts limited sales of DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH) - a V2H (1) based home system - in Tokyo Japan from October 3. MMC has announced the concept and launching plan of DDH's packaged service at Geneva Auto Show in March 2019. This is the very first sales of DDH in global, and MMC is planning to start its sales in overseas markets.What is DENDO DRIVE HOUSE?DDH is a comprehensive system comprising a Mitsubishi electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), a bi-directional charger, solar panels and home battery(2) and is designed to be seamlessly integrated as part of the home.The package allows customers to charge their EV/PHEV at home using solar generated power, and to supply electricity from their EV/PHEV back to the home. DDH benefits customers by helping to save on electricity costs and provide a reliable provision for emergency power source.Available at MMC dealerships, DDH provides a comprehensive set of services including, the sale, installation and after maintenance(3) of the system's components.Benefits delivered by DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH)Customers can contribute to the creation of a low-carbon society by using the electricity generated by solar panels to power domestic appliances or to provide power to their EV/PHEV.DDH provides a reliable emergency power source that can supply power from the EV/PHEV or storage battery to run appliances in the home.DDH is offered as an inclusive package at Mitsubishi dealerships, making it easier for the customer to purchase all the system components together and ensure compatibility.MITSUBISHI MOTORS is working to make society more sustainable and convenient through the electrification of vehicles and home. With the DDH, electric vehicles become a sustainable choice of mobility while driving and when parked, and can be integrated seamlessly as part of home. DDH is a proposal that brings a new kind of value to the electrification of vehicles.(1) Vehicle to Home: A system of supplying homes with electric power stored in EV/PHEV batteries.(2) Home battery is not included in this limited sales.(3) in certain countries and regions, installation and after-maintenance will be handled by outsourced contractors.About Mitsubishi MotorsMITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline -- a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.