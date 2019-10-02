

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $264.2 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $243.6 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $257.6 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $992.0 million from $862.8 million last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $257.6 Mln. vs. $242.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $992.0 Mln vs. $862.8 Mln last year.



