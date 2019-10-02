

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter is experiencing a major outage, with users from Japan to the U.S. reporting a range of problems, including difficulty in logging in and viewing direct messages. The outage has affected the main Twitter interface as well as TweetDeck.



'We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon,' Twitter's support account said.



However, the company did not specify the reasons for the disruption.



Twitter users reported problems such as not being able to post certain types of content to the site or view them, while a few users were still able to at least send tweets saying they were having problems.



Almost half the users reporting the issue said the Twitter mobile app was not working, while some users said they could not see the latest replies to their tweets.



The latest interruption comes after a brief but widespread downtime reported by Twitter nearly three months ago.



In mid-July, the social media network went offline for nearly an hour. The users were unable to upload photos and videos or send messages in the app or on desktop. At that time, Twitter said the service interruption was due to an 'internal system change.'



That breakdown came just a week after other social media platforms such as Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp too experienced technical glitches for hours.



Just days after the outage in July, Twitter announced a major redesign to its website. The new website has since become easier to navigate, more personalized and consistent with the Twitter seen on other devices.



The social media giant had temporarily turned off the facility to tweet via text messages in September, saying that the move was intended to protect people's accounts.



The company's decision comes just days after the feature was misused by a group to hack Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social network.



