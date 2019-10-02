Industry Experts and Thought Leaders Will Gather to Share Latest in Datacenter Infrastructure and Hybrid Cloud Innovation, Plus Best Practices for Digital Transformation

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the speaker lineup for its .NEXT Europe 2019 Conference, the industry's one-stop source of information, education, and inspiration on the latest IT technologies and trends in cloud, datacenter and DevOps. The event will take place from October 8-10, 2019 at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Now in its fourth year in Europe, .NEXT 2019 will showcase how advancements in enterprise cloud and datacenter technologies are transforming the way businesses operate. The main stage presentations will feature speakers who are leaders and visionaries across a variety of disciplines, including:

Dr. Katie Bouman

Assistant Professor in Computing and Mathematical Sciences at Caltech

Caroline Wozniacki

Professional Tennis Player

Fran Scott

Scientist, Engineer and Presenter

Kit Harrington

Actor and Producer

Peter Kreiner

noma CEO

The .NEXT experience will provide the opportunity for hands-on labs, education courses, certification opportunities, and expert sessions on a broad range of topics, such as:

How to design, build and operate modern private cloud and hybrid architectures

The use of APIs, AI and machine learning to automate everyday IT tasks

Proven tips and tools to accelerate DevOps practices

Technology tips for running business-critical applications like SAP and Oracle, plus VDI

Expert advice on building new Database-as-a-Service models

The ins and outs of end-user computing

Nutanix is also proud to announce an impressive list of .NEXT sponsors that are part of the company's growing ecosystem, including platinum sponsors:

Fujitsu

HPE

HYCU

Intel

Veeam

Additional Resources:

To learn more about all of the speakers and sessions, visit https://www.nutanix.com/next/.

This year's conference will also feature the second annual .NEXT Awards celebration, which recognizes IT visionaries and leaders who are transforming their organizations with innovative enterprise cloud and infrastructure initiatives. Find out more here.

