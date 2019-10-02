AT&T & Fleet Complete Bring Next-Gen Connected Vehicle Solutions to Mexico

AT&T & Fleet Complete will offer the widest range of telematics solutions to Mexican fleet-owning businesses, helping lower their operational costs and strengthen vehicle and driver safety.

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - AT&T, one of the largest telecommunications providers in the U.S., and Fleet Complete, the fastest-growing global telematics provider, are officially announcing their launch of cost-reducing, safety-oriented fleet solutions in Mexico.

"We are thrilled to be offering our next-generation fleet management technology in Mexico, helping their businesses - big and small - be safe, productive and cost-effective," says Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "We have tremendous experience selling with mobile carriers around the world and we are excited to operate in the Mexican commercial fleet sector together with AT&T, our telecom partner in the U.S."

The Mexican market has more than 6.5 million commercial vehicles in use*, while only 15% of those commercial vehicles have telematics connectivity**. The Fleet Complete's award-winning, affordable, and user-friendly solutions complemented with AT&T's national coverage in Mexico will help the fleet management sector in Mexico to thrive.

With AT&T Fleet Complete product portfolio, Mexican businesses of all sizes and in all industry segments gain the widest variety of fleet management, GPS asset tracking and driver safety solutions. Leveraging Fleet Complete's industry-leading technology, AT&T will offer a unique solution for business challenges in the Mexican commercial fleet sector.

Particularly, the AT&T Fleet Complete solutions will address driver's safety and protection of assets by constant monitoring vehicles locations, from one robust management platform dedicated to improve efficiencies and cost savings.

"In AT&T, we are committed to help Mexican companies accelerating their businesses growth. With AT&T Fleet Complete and our advanced mobile network covering nearly 100 million of people, we are enabling smart technologies to maximize the performance of companies, increase productivity, and improve efficiency through rich data," says Laurent Therivel, CEO of AT&T Mexico.

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing close to 500,000 subscribers and over 35,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains omni-channel partnerships and distribution with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete is one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) helps millions of people around the world to be connected through its leading entertainment, high speed mobile internet and voice services. We are one of the largest paid TV providers in the world. We have TV clients in the US and in 11 countries of Latin America. Also, we help millions of companies of different sizes globally to offer a better service to their customers with or mobile and highly secured intelligent solutions.

The products and services of AT&T in Mexico are available nationwide in AT&T's point of sales. AT&T is changing the telecommunications industry by enhancing more competition and defining the new generation of mobile internet in Mexico. The company covers nowadays almost 100 million people in Mexico.

For more information about AT&T products and services, visit https://www.att.com.mx/. Visit our social media: Twitter https://twitter.com/attmx?lang=es Facebook https://www.facebook.com/attmx/.

