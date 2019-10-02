Future-proof solution connects 3rd party sensors over multiple wireless networks to dashboard and analytics built on Microsoft Power BI

Telensa, the leader in connected street lighting and smart city data applications, today announced the launch of Urban IQ. A future-proof, open solution designed to connect sensors using smart streetlight infrastructure and visualise the data collected.

Telensa is the world leader in smart street lighting, and Urban IQ is a natural addition. The evolution of smart city sensing is at an early stage, and cities cannot predict the mix of sensors and networks needed to support future projects. Urban IQ uses the light poles' perfect position to host multiple sensors, connected using the best-fit lighting and cellular networks. Telensa has created Urban IQ to enable cities to deploy sensors today and to support any future smart city strategy.

Flexibility is achieved through the three main elements of the solution:

Sensor Hub a multi-purpose device that provides power and connectivity for multiple sensors on any light pole or arm. It enables sensors to be mounted anywhere on the light pole and requires no adaptation to the luminaire itself, preserving its long-term reliability. Sensor Hub also provides local wireless connectivity for sensors near the pole such as those in waste bins or drains. It also connects sensors to the cloud through a combination of the dedicated lighting network and cellular options, such as NB-IoT.

a multi-purpose device that provides power and connectivity for multiple sensors on any light pole or arm. It enables sensors to be mounted anywhere on the light pole and requires no adaptation to the luminaire itself, preserving its long-term reliability. Sensor Hub also provides local wireless connectivity for sensors near the pole such as those in waste bins or drains. It also connects sensors to the cloud through a combination of the dedicated lighting network and cellular options, such as NB-IoT. Dashboard built on Microsoft Power BI, the industry-leading solution supported by systems integrators across the world. This provides the modular flexibility to customise and integrate sensor data into other systems, providing real-time insights from sensor data across the city.

built on Microsoft Power BI, the industry-leading solution supported by systems integrators across the world. This provides the modular flexibility to customise and integrate sensor data into other systems, providing real-time insights from sensor data across the city. Sensors from 3rd party vendors -Telensa has worked with a group of leading sensor solution providers to prove the Urban IQ solution. The solution is designed to work with any mix of sensors that cities may prefer to use over time.

Sensor types already deployed include air quality, environmental, waste, drainage, road quality and gunshot detection. Products have been running in pilots for the past 12 months in the US and UK and are now commercially available. More information can be found here.

Leading partners who have already connected devices through Urban IQ include CA Traffic, Vaisala, Aeroqual, Libelium, Farsite Communications, Intouch, Gill, and Eagl.

Will Gibson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Telensa, said: "We have been working with cities for over a decade to make their streetlights smart, and with the introduction of Urban IQ we are providing a cost effective way to use their smart lighting infrastructure to add multiple smart city sensors. We are excited to be working with cities to provide the flexibility needed to achieve their smart city ambitions."

About Telensa

Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world's most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of 1.7 million lights. Building on the compelling business case for its smart street lighting, the company provides cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor applications. Working with Microsoft, Samsung and Qualcomm technologies in the Urban Data Project, Telensa is helping cities to build future-proof operations driven by data intelligence, trust and transparency. Telensa is based in Cambridge in the UK, with regional operations in the USA and Australia.

