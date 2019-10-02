AIC Announces Move To New Headquarters Location

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darren J. Birkelbach, President, American International Chemical (AIC), a subsidiary of LBB Specialties, announced that the company has relocated its headquarters to 2000 West Park Drive, Suite 300, Westborough, MA 01581.

Mr. Birkelbach said, "AIC's relocation marks an important step in our growth strategy by providing the space to accommodate our growing staff and upgraded technology, along with improving our ability to service our specialty customers' needs."

On September 26, 2019, AIC held a ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening the new location which has over 15,000 square feet of space and an abundance of natural light. There is a large hub offering an energetic and vibrant area for employees to take breaks, eat lunch, and hold informal meetings. The new space also includes two conference rooms and breakout areas for collaborative work. Enhanced telecommunications and an upgraded technology infrastructure will support more robust communications among AIC's suppliers, customers, and employees.

Mr. Birkelbach noted that he and the entire AIC management team and staff are enthusiastic about the move to this new location. "We continue to invest in resources to meet the needs of an ever-changing business environment that demands more from our employees. We are ready and willing to accommodate these needs to the fullest."

For more information, please contact Lilly Muffoletto at lmuffoletto@aicma.com.

About American International Chemical ("AIC")

AIC is an ISO-Registered specialty chemical and ingredient sales and marketing company serving the North American market since 1972. AIC's success is built on long-term partnerships with global manufacturers, allowing the company to provide its customers with consistent sources of quality specialty chemicals and ingredients. AIC serves customers in attractive end markets including biotechnology, food & beverage, nutraceutical, personal care, pharmaceutical and specialty industrial. With annual revenues of over $100 million and approximately 100 employees across North America, AIC is a well-respected and well-established company with significant growth potential.

