Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940561 ISIN: GB0009252882 Ticker-Symbol: GS7 
Xetra
02.10.19
15:58 Uhr
18,846 Euro
-0,514
-2,66 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,774
18,786
16:15
18,772
18,784
16:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC18,846-2,66 %