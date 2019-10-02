Tautachrome, Inc.: Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) Introduces Native Navigation Wayfinding on iOS and Android in ARknet Version 1.2.5

ORO VALLEY, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC PINK:TTCM) Introduces Native Navigation Wayfinding on iOS and Android in ARknet Version 1.2.5.

Easy Navigation Guidance to Any Geo Located Object (ARk)

Tautachrome is excited to announce new map-related enhancements. Beginning with ARknet version 1.2.5 users viewing objects on the ARknet map can click on the navigation symbol in the object label and receive native step-by-step wayfinding guidance to the desired geo-located object or Ark. This addition means that every ARk inherently contains navigational instructions.

Jordan Gray, CIO of Tautachrome's strategic technology partner Honeycomb Archive, LLC said today, "Tautachrome is poised to begin the assembly process for integrating some solid technologies that are already well trusted by users-tapping into native navigation is a good example of that and there is more to come."

Download ARknet for Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.honeycombarchive.arknet

Download ARknet for iOS

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/arknet/id1466870072

Please join the conversation on our KlickZie/ARknet supporter's telegram group at www.t.me/KlickZie and the ARknet Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/2427118534011055/

The company diligently posts important information and updates through tweets from the official company twitter page https://twitter.com/Tautachrome_inc

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC:TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has revolutionary patents and patents pending in augmented reality, smart-phone image authentication and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based applications for global business and personal use.

