XTRA Bitcoin Inc: Contract Signed With Financial Consultant to Lead Expansion Capital Raise

Contract Signed with Financial Consultant to Lead Capital Raise For Expansion

Corporate Progress

FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / XTRA BITCOIN INC (OTC PINK:TCEL) $TCEL $xtrabitcoin:

XTRA's Board is pleased to introduce our newest team member, Mr. David Chua Soon Li. Based in Malaysia, David Chua has more than 25 years of experience in finance and advisory, corporate consultancy, fund raising, portfolio and fund management across various asset classes including equities, derivatives, bonds, hedge funds, FX, real estate and private equity. He has extensive market experience across Asia, US, Europe, Middle East and Emerging Markets. With strong communication, data and technical analysis skills, he has performed due diligence and participated in mergers and acquisitions, project management, public speaking and management reporting.

As CEO of IPMUDA BERHAD he brought in approximately $500m RM, $125 million USD revenues per year. David has served as VP for investments at Al Mojil Investment in Saudi Arabia, Dubai. He was Senior Manager at SBB Securities during that time, he helped oversee 32b RM, USD 7.2 billion assets. Earlier Mr. Chua served at BBMB Securities from 1991 to 2001 as an institutional sales dealer for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Lembaga Tabung Haji, UBS, Goldman Sachs and various investment and mutual funds.

XTRA's CEO Paul Knudson welcomes David to the XTRA Bitcoin Team. We are very excited to David bring his experience and vast connections to guide our capital raise as we grow our company and increase revenues.

XTRA believes his connections and expertise will help us get the best financing terms that benefit the company and shareholders. Management has been working diligently to bring current all filings and has negotiated for reduced interest rate on outstanding debt and the elimination of all convertible debt note. This has removed dilution risk and strengthens the company's financial position as it pursues expansion financing.

