Deutsche Bank's attempt to shut down the Chinese solar developer and BIPV maker, due to be heard this morning, has been adjourned for two weeks.Chinese solar developer and building-integrated PV manufacturer Singyes Solar will live to fight another day after a Hong Kong High Court date arranged to hear a winding-petition against it was postponed for a fortnight. The Hong Kong branch of Deutsche Bank is pursuing the order against the Guangdong-based company over what it claims is a US$6.27 million debt. Singyes has disputed the claim. The PV project developer was due at the court this morning ...

