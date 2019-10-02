

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) reported that, for September 2019, total System traffic increased 6.8 percent year-over-year to 19.6 billion RPMs. Capacity was up 4.7 percent to 22.9 billion ASMs. Total system load factor was at 85.3%, up 1.7 percentage points from previous year. During the month of September 2019, the company carried 16.5 million customers across its broad global network.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member.



