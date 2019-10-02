Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019

WKN: 3464 ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
02.10.2019 | 15:40
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 2

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Dr Linda Yueh
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
b)LEI
54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
GB00B62Z3C74
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 2,318 ordinary shares into ISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.1352,318

Dr Yueh's total holding is 2,318 shares

d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A


e)Date of the transaction
2019/10/02
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Bonita Guntrip, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 837320


