Companies can opt in to view their carbon footprint from business travel at the corporate and traveler level

TripActions, the fastest-growing business travel platform trusted by the world's most innovative companies, announced at its travel tech festival, TRAVERSE 19, that it will enable customers to monitor their carbon footprint from corporate travel. Customers may now opt in to leverage TripActions' mileage data and reporting to better understand their company's carbon footprint and to help travelers learn about their individual footprint. This level of transparency capturing both company and traveler impact on carbon emissions will provide travel managers, finance, HR and operations leaders the opportunity to address growing traveler concerns over their carbon footprint.

Today's business leaders recognize the power of being there in person and its positive impact on building relationships, driving growth and closing deals. But they also recognize the impact of corporate travel on the environment, and are looking for ways to achieve carbon neutral operations. In fact, in a September 2019 survey of more than 1,200 travelers by TripActions:

80% of respondents noted that they are very or somewhat concerned about the impact of business travel on the environment.

61% of survey respondents said it was important for their employer to offset their business travel.

Respondents in Europe noted that minimizing environmental impact is the single most important quality in a business travel booking service, ranking even higher than lower prices and having a wide selection of travel options.

"At TripActions, we put our customers and their concerns at the top of our priority list," noted Anique Drumright, VP of Product at TripActions. "We hear consistently from the travel community via our Customer Advisory Board, focus groups and in-product feedback that environmental sustainability of business travel is a critical topic to address, and that they want to do more than just engage in the global conversation by taking action to understand and mitigate their impact. We knew this was an area we wanted to address in our product for our customers, enabling them to drive sustainability on behalf of the environment."

Drumright demoed the company's carbon offsetting feature at TRAVERSE 19, highlighting upcoming key elements for customers who'd like to opt in, including:

Real-time corporate carbon impact data: Companies who opt in get insights into the emissions output of their travel programs. They gain access to company-wide reporting as part of a new Carbon View in the completely redesigned TripActions Admin Dashboard. Reporting provides actionable data, enabling them to purchase carbon offsets through the environmental organization of their choice.

Companies who opt in get insights into the emissions output of their travel programs. They gain access to company-wide reporting as part of a new Carbon View in the completely redesigned TripActions Admin Dashboard. Reporting provides actionable data, enabling them to purchase carbon offsets through the environmental organization of their choice. Transparency at the traveler level: Travelers now have an extended profile where they can access their carbon footprint data, allowing them to understand their individual impact on the environment and their company's commitment to reducing it.

Travelers now have an extended profile where they can access their carbon footprint data, allowing them to understand their individual impact on the environment and their company's commitment to reducing it. Monthly carbon offset impact reports: Companies receive comprehensive monthly reports summarizing their monthly carbon footprint and offset amount.

TripActions announced that customers may opt in to see their carbon impact data starting immediately. In the upcoming months, companies may also enable traveler-level features, which will offer employees the choice to apply their travel savings to carbon offset organizations and programs of their company's choosing all direct from the TripActions platform. For more information on TripActions, please visit www.tripactions.com.

