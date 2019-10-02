Mega Moolah Winner Review - CA$5.9 Million Mega Moolah Jackpot Won Via OG.ca

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Canada-based JackpotCity Casino player, referred by OnlineGambling.ca, has struck luck by winning the whopping CA$5.9 Million Mega Moolah August Jackpot by placing just 25 bets of CA$5 each. The huge haul was claimed over a 94-minute gaming session, and can only be described as a truly life-changing win.

This marks the 7th jackpot payout of the year - with over CA$53 Million already being claimed by lucky players worldwide in 2019 so far. Arguably one of the most popular jackpot slots out there, Mega Moolah hails from the industry leader, Microgaming, who some might regard as the godfather of online casino games. Available to enjoy on a range of devices - including smartphones, tablets, laptops and PCs - this slot can be enjoyed wherever is most convenient, regardless of whether that's at home, or on the go.

With its exotic African safari theme, all-inclusive bet size range, signature symbol set, iconic graphics and energetic soundtrack, this jackpot offering can be enjoyed by a wide range of players and budgets. Fun to play, the secret to Mega Moolah's resounding success seems to lie in the way the jackpot prize pool is built up. With each qualifying cash wager placed by any player in the world, the minimum starting jackpot amount of 1 Million rises steadily - until one lucky player wins it all.

Mega Moolah, along with a wide range of other Microgaming-powered jackpot games, slots and more, is available to play at JackpotCity Casino and other top-rated casinos recommended by OnlineGambling.ca. And, now that the prize has reset and is climbing steadily again, there's no saying when the next lucky bet will result in a payout like the most recent Mega Moolah jackpot winner has experienced. Exciting times, indeed!

