Frost & Sullivan Unveils Top Innovators in the Drone Services Providers Market

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan reveals that the commercial drone market, and its associated ecosystem, is still in a relatively nascent stage of development but has shown an increasing growth potential as regulatory agencies race to keep up with the pace of technological change and drone end users discover best practices to optimize aerial intelligence or decision-making in a wide range of industries.

The recently released Drone Services Providers MarketFrost Radar provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology. While there are thousands of small businesses worldwide that offer some sort of drone services, the 22 industry leaders on this Frost Radar are perceived to be the current top companies excelling at innovation, poised for growth and ripe for investment. These companies have all been in existence for 10 years or less; most are start-ups launched in the past five years. Placement on the Frost Radar enables insight into their innovation scalability, strengths and opportunities for the future, projected growth rates, customer alignment, product portfolio, and Mega Trends leverage.

The following companies were identified for demonstrated excellence in either growth, innovation, or both, with the ability to translate these qualities into proven solutions that benefit their clients: ABJ Drones, Aerodyne, Airinov, Airsight Australia, Cyberhawk, Deveron UAS, DroneView Technologies, HUVR Data, Industrial SkyWorks, Kespry, Measure, Measure Australia, PrecisionHawk, Sharper Shape, Sky-Futures, Skylark Drones, SkySkopes, Talon Aerolytics, Terra Drone, Texo DSI, The Sky Guys, and Trumbull Unmanned.

Key takeaways of this practical, high-impact, scalable tracking solution include:

Identify the most cutting-edge, innovative platforms, including those most poised for growth and ripe for investment.

Understand how companies benchmark against each other in their ability to expand against a backdrop of industry transformation and evolution.

Help all end users and industry leaders responsible for making technology solution decisions and selecting providers to build long-term relationships.

About Frost Radar:

Frost Radar is a practical, high-impact, scalable tracking solution that benchmarks companies' innovation focus and growth performance in specific markets. This robust analytical tool offers frequent rating and positioning of companies that are agitating, contending, or revolutionizing their industries, helping organizations to identify areas of improvement, increase innovation, and accelerate growth.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

