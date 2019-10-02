BOURBON: Press release - Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew

Marseilles, October 2nd, 2019

Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew

BOURBON today mourns the death of another crew member following the sinking of the Bourbon Rhode in the Atlantic Ocean on September 26.

The body of this fourth seafarer was discovered yesterday and transferred on the French Navy's "Ventôse" frigate.

"On behalf of BOURBON, I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased seafarer. We are at their side to accompany them through this terrible ordeal. Despite significant search resources for the rescue of the crew, the fate of the missing is an ever-increasing source of anxiety for the families. We remain fully mobilized to pursue relief operations and reiterate our warm thanks to all the teams that have volunteered and are helping us in our search," declared BOURBON Crisis Cell Director Cyrille Le Bris.

Over the past 7 days, an exceptionally extensive search operation has been implemented by the CROSS French West Indies-Guyana (Regional Operational Centre for Surveillance and Rescue) and the French Navy, under the authority of the Prefect representing the State's maritime authority, with the support of the American authorities. Significant maritime and air resources continue today to be deployed over research areas.

A new update on the situation will be issued soon.

